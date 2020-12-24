Suzanne Barnes

Suzanne Louise Rogers Barnes, wife of the late Robert M. Barnes, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020, at the age of 92.
Suzanne was born in Indianapolis, Indiana, to the late Duane and Nancy Rogers and grew up in Maysville, Kentucky. She attended Maysville and Moransburg Grade School and Minerva High School, and spent many happy summers in Frankfort with her grandparents, Earl and Susan Rogers, and her cousins.
She was a graduate of the University of Kentucky with a degree in elementary education. While at UK, Suzanne met the love of her life, Robert M. Barnes, to whom she was married until his death in 1986.
She taught school briefly at Buena Vista School in Garrard County and then made a career as a "stay-at-home" mom, raising her five children, Pamela Barnes Gilbert, Linda Barnes Deatherage (Ronnie), Joseph R. Barnes (Peggy), Donna Barnes Schepman (Greg) and Michael Barnes (Vicki).
She has eight grandchildren, Joseph Clay Gilbert IV (Crystal), Nathan Schepman (Shana), Robin Schepman Barnard (Chris), Kevin Deatherage, Kelly Deatherage Grigson (David), Dustin Hall (Nicole), Robert Michael Barnes and Alexander Barnes. She also has 13 great-grandchildren, Kaitlin, Clay, and Karson Gilbert; Nathaniel and Samuel Schepman; Annlee, Kawyer, and Kyslee Barnard; Lincoln and Cicily Deatherage; Annabelle and Asher Grigson; and Dalton Hall.
Suzanne worked as a kindergarten aid at Elkhorn Elementary School for 20 years and was a longtime faithful member of Crestwood Baptist Church, where she was an office volunteer for many years. She loved her family, her church, books and animals. She will be greatly missed by all who know and love her!
Private family services will be held at Rogers Funeral Home. Suzanne's grandsons will serve as pallbearers.
Expressions of sympathy can be made to the Children's Ministry at Crestwood Baptist Church or to the Franklin County Humane Society. An online tribute is available at www.rogersfrankfort.com.
