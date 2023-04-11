Suzanne Doss, age 65, passed away on Monday, April 10, 2023. Services will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home on Friday, April 14, 2023, at 2 p.m. with Rev. Ron Moore officiating. Burial will follow at Frankfort Cemetery. Visitation will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home from noon until 2 p.m. on Friday. 

Suzanne Doss

Ms. Doss was born in Frankfort on April 1, 1958, to the late Onis Lillard Doss and Mary Frances Roberts Doss. 

