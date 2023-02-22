Beloved mother, sister, and friend, Suzanne King died February 15, 2023, at the Markey Cancer Center in Lexington. A native West Virginian, Suzanne had made Kentucky her home for decades, first living in Stamping Ground, then settling in Frankfort.

Suzanne King

Born in Charleston to Carlin Dale and Delila Thompson King on November 20, 1942, Suzanne grew up in “chemical valley,” a concentration of large petrochemical plants along the Kanawha River valley, where her father worked. Still, she recalled her childhood with great fondness for her father’s ingenuity and her mother’s steadfastness. From them, she learned how to build a rich life without benefit of riches.

