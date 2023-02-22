Beloved mother, sister, and friend, Suzanne King died February 15, 2023, at the Markey Cancer Center in Lexington. A native West Virginian, Suzanne had made Kentucky her home for decades, first living in Stamping Ground, then settling in Frankfort.
Born in Charleston to Carlin Dale and Delila Thompson King on November 20, 1942, Suzanne grew up in “chemical valley,” a concentration of large petrochemical plants along the Kanawha River valley, where her father worked. Still, she recalled her childhood with great fondness for her father’s ingenuity and her mother’s steadfastness. From them, she learned how to build a rich life without benefit of riches.
Suzanne is survived by her beloved daughter, Marion Mooney Moore (Steven); her sisters, Christina King Amey and Sara Lee King, both of Frankfort; and 12 nieces and nephews. Suzanne was preceded in death by her brother Robert Ray King.
An extensive network of friends, “the Sisterhood of Suzanne,” also mourns her passing. They remember her as an effervescent, joyous lover of people, nature, elegant food, and, above all, a good time had by all. Dozens of people attended her long-running “Chili Cookoffs,” reveled in her oyster-shucking parties, circled huge bonfires at her farm, and happily celebrated life’s landmarks with her. She also loved to travel, especially to the beach and the warmth of the sun in the company of good friends.
An entrepreneur, a gourmet cook, a builder, a master of difficult software, Suzanne was always eager to learn and hone new skills. At the once renowned Thiel Audio of Lexington, where the elegance of their speaker cabinets became a trademark, Suzanne learned cabinetmaking. She would market those skills at Precision Woodworking, a business she started with friends in Frankfort. Exquisite pieces of furniture and elegant downtown fixtures are testaments to the quality of her work from that time. From there, Suzanne moved into state government where she worked for the KATS network, which developed assistive technology for the blind and other people with disabilities. She became a lifelong advocate for people with disabilities, gleaning the spark of joy even in those with profound limitations.
When the agency was restructured, rather than move, Suzanne chose to rely on her contracting skills, refurbishing and restoring rooms and entire houses. When a desk job began to look good, Suzanne accepted a post with the Kentucky Long-Term Policy Research Center, a futures-oriented think tank attached to the legislative branch. There, she became nearly indispensible, growing a receptionist post into that of graphic designer, book builder, and conference planner, among other things. Unafraid of a challenge whether scaling a ladder to dizzying heights, managing the construction of a house, or planning an annual conference that hundreds of people attended, she gave it her all.
A seemingly indestructible force, Suzanne met cancer with enough courage and fortitude to defeat it more than once. Ultimately, the treatments did serious harm. But she remained grateful to her many doctors and nurses, and the caregivers of Hospice. The love of family and friends sustained her during the later years of her life, and a beautiful and extraordinary cat named Oreo entertained and cheered them all.
A service of remembrance and celebration will be held at the Ruritan Club on Devil’s Hollow Road (KY 1005) in Choateville on March 16, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. A catered wake will follow.
Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory.
