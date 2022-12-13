Ms. Suzanne McNeil Lee, 78, of Mount Holly, North Carolina, passed away peacefully on Monday, December 5, 2022, after facing brain cancer with relentless bravery and positivity.

Lee-Suzanne 2022.jpeg

Suzanne McNeil Lee

A celebration of the light and love she brought to her family will be held in the New Year (final plans still to be determined).

