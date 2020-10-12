Suzanne Parker passed away on Oct. 12, 2020, at the Markey Cancer Center in Lexington, Kentucky, at the age of 71 following a brave and hard fought battle with cancer.
After graduating from Franklin County High School in 1968, she went on to have a long career as a court reporter in Franklin and the surrounding counties, work for the Kentucky Department of Transportation then retiring in 2018 from KCTCS Workforce Solutions.
She was fiercely devoted to her family and is survived by son, Stephen Marshall; daughters, Amy Taulbee, Amanda Parker-Engelking and Ashley Parker-Woodcock; sons-in-law, Edward Engelking II and Paul Woodcock; grandchildren, Jared King and Addison Woodcock; brother, Mark Fincel; nieces, Stephanie Fincel-Fink and Shannon Fincel; and great-nephew, Chase Fink; and great-niece, Kirsten Fink.
Suzanne is preceded in death by her parents, Herbert and Esther Fincel; and husbands, Stanley Marshall and Billy Taulbee.
The family requests that in lieu of condolences, donations be made to any of the wonderful cancer research organizations. Together we can find a cure.
Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.ClarkLegacyCenter.com.
