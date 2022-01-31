Suzanne Totten

Suzanne Blackburn Totten, 68, wife of Larry P. Totten, passed away on Sunday, January 30, 2022. She was born on June 6, 1953, to the late Howard Doss and Lena Hunt Blackburn. Suzanne worked for the Kentucky Department of Parks as an accountant.  

In addition to her husband, she is survived by her daughters, Liza Renhea (Vancy) Livers, Frankfort, and Suzanne Lynon Frazier, Prestonsburg; her sister, Rhea Blackburn, Harrodsburg; her half-brother, HD (Carmen) Blackburn, Prestonsburg; and her grandchildren, Haley Parker Morrow, Xavian Livers and Brinna Holbrook.  

No services are planned. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Bluegrass Care Navigators. Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.ClarkLegacyCenter.com.

