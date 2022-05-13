LAWRENCEBURG — Services for Swigert Suter "Sonny" Hockensmith, 83, were April 30 at Gash Memorial Chapel. Condolences may be shared at www.gashmemorialchapel.com. Hockensmith died April 25.

To plant a tree in memory of Swigert Hockensmith as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

