LEXINGTON — Services for Syble Long Baker, 91, wife of the late Salin Baker Jr., will be private. Burial will also be private. Visitation will be 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday at Clark Legacy Center, 3000 Versailles Road. Condolences may be shared at www.ClarkLegacyCenter.com. Baker died Friday.

To plant a tree in memory of Syble Baker as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

