A celebration of life for Taliyah LaShae Thomas, 15, will be 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, at Juniper Hills Pavillion. Anyone is welcome. Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road, is in charge of arrangements. Thomas died Thursday, Sept. 8.

To plant a tree in memory of Taliyah Thomas as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

