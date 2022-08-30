Graveside services for Tammy Cummins Spaulding, 56, will be held at Sunset Memorial Gardens at Noon on Wednesday, August 31, 2022. Visitation will be 9:30-11:30 a.m. Wednesday at LeCompte Johnson Taylor Funeral Home.

Tammy Spaulding.jpeg

Tammy Spaulding

Tammy passed away Saturday at her home. She was born in Frankfort and spent her time as a residential cleaner. She was a member of First Pentecostal Church of God.

