LEXINGTON — Services for Tammy Teresa Hughes, 48, will be 2 p.m. Monday at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road, Frankfort. A gathering of family and friends will be noon until the time of service Monday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made to the family at ClarkLegacyCenter.com. Hughes died June 2. 

To plant a tree in memory of Tammy Hughes as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

