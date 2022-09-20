Tammy Lynn Locke Taulbee, age 47, of Frankfort, passed away Friday, September 16, 2022.

Tammy was born on September 12, 1975, in Frankfort to the late Norma Locke. She was united in marriage to Bill Taulbee, who also preceded her in death.

Service information

Sep 22
Visitation
Thursday, September 22, 2022
5:30PM-6:30PM
Unity of Faith Church
859 E. Main Street
Frankfort , KY 40601
Sep 22
Service
Thursday, September 22, 2022
6:30PM
Unity of Faith Church
859 E. Main Street
Frankfort , KY 40601
