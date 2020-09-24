Services for Tammy Marie Vest, 44, are planned for a later date. Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.ClarkLegacyCenter.com. Vest died Thursday.
Recommended for you
Load comments
Thank you for reading!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
Today's e-Edition
Latest Local News
- Plantin' by the Signs … and other things: Bringing plants in for the winter? There’s a right way to do that
- McKenzie Fox: Thank you to Franklin County Farmers Market volunteers
- Bluegrass Skies: Life on Venus?
- Martínez heads Bayern past Sevilla to win Super Cup
- Still ticking: "Big Ben" to set franchise mark vs. Texans
- Herbert gets full week of practice as Chargers host Panthers
- Heat get chance Friday to oust Celtics, reach NBA Finals
- Next up for banged-up Jets: 'Whoever's got a pulse'
Most Popular
Articles
- COVID-19 issues shut down three Franklin County High sports teams for 14 days
- Frankfort man arrested after residential pursuit
- FCS board discusses return to in-person instruction
- Mayor’s email correspondence with PR firm repeatedly omitted in potential city violation of open records law
- AOC cleaning up from weekend fire
- Downtown mostly quiet as Cameron delivered comments on Breonna Taylor killing at History Center
- Breonna Taylor decision expected to be announced at history center
- Six new COVID-19 cases reported in Franklin County
- Franklin County eclipses 600 COVID-19 cases
- Frankfort man indicted for strangulation, assaulting deputy jailer, officer
Images
Videos
Commented
- Letter: It's time for a community conversation about local parks (18)
- Guest columnist: KCDC is to recruit, not represent, industry (14)
- Ask the City Commission Candidates: What changes should Frankfort make in its economic development strategy? (14)
- Climate advocates weigh in during KyMEA Integrated Resource Plan presentation (13)
- Letter: 'Russian mob' infiltrating evangelical community, NRA and GOP (13)
- Guest columnist: End the war on America's police officers (11)
- Letter: Media has lost its credibility (10)
- Letter: McConnell using food aid as bargaining chip for next COVID-19 relief bill (9)
- Steve Stewart: Frankfort needs cohesion in economic strategy, execution (8)
- Back and forth over PR firm dominates city commission work session (7)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.