LAWRENCEBURG — Services for Tammy Pauline Young Perry, 55, will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday. Online condolences may be made at www.gashmemorialchapel.com. Perry died Thursday.

 
To plant a tree in memory of Tammy Perry as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

