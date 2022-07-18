LAWRENCEBURG — Services for Tammy Smith Sims, 53, will be 1 p.m. Thursday, July 21, at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road, in Frankfort. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of service Thursday at the funeral home. Sims died Sunday, July 17.

To plant a tree in memory of Tammy Sims as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription