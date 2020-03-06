Private services for Tammy Wall, 59, mother of Michelle Wall, were held by the family. Arrangements were under the direction of Rogers Funeral Home. Wall died Feb. 24.

To plant a tree in memory of Tammy Wall as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

