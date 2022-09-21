Services for Tara Dawn Franks, 39, will be 6-8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23, at Seeds of Love Ministry, 513 Holmes St. Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Franks died Sunday, Sept. 18.

To plant a tree in memory of Tara Franks as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

