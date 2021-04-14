Taylor Scott “Murph” Murphy, 27, of Mt. Eden, passed away at his home on Tuesday, April 13, 2021.

He was a member of Pleasant Hill Christian Church and occasionally attended Shelby Christian Church. He loved sports, especially golf, fishing and basketball. He loved to hike and enjoyed video games. He enjoyed mechanic work.

He was preceded in death by his cousin, Blake Hundley.

He is survived by his wife, Becca Marlow Murphy of Mt. Eden; his mother, Paula Temple of Mt. Eden; his father, Jeff Murphy (Raegan Dawson) of Frankfort; his brothers, Logan Murphy of Mt. Eden and Brock Douthitt (Joyce Greer) of Shelbyville; his grandparents, Phyllis and Roy Temple, Jr. of Mt. Eden; Pat and Jim Edelen of Shelbyville; Faye Dawson (late Jerry Dawson) of Frankfort; and several extended family members.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Friday, April 16, 2021, at the Shannon Funeral Home with Rev. Dave Hamlin officiating. Visitation will be after 11 a.m. until time of service. 

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to Awake Ministries, P.O. Box 1302, Shelbyville, KY 40066.

