Ted Spiegel, age 48, passed away on Sunday, October 16, 2022. A Memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 29, 2022, from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. at Fort Hill. 

Ted Spiegel

Ted enjoyed spending time in the great outdoors. He loved his family and friends and would do anything for them.

