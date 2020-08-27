No services for Teresa Ann Grose Payne, 64, are planned at this time. Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road, is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be expressed at www.ClarkLegacyCenter.com. Payne died Wednesday.

To plant a tree in memory of Teresa Payne as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription