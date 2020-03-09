Teresa Brawner Ogden, 68, wife of Allan Ogden, passed away on Saturday, March 7, 2020. She was born in Frankfort on Feb. 11, 1952, to the late Raymond and Viola Wright Brawner.
She retired from the state of Kentucky and was a member of Forks of Elkhorn Baptist Church.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her adopted children, Teresa Sims, Frankfort, and Chris Hammerick, Maryland; her sister, Patsy Brawner Carter, Frankfort; her nephew, David Carter, Frankfort; and her cousin, Bill (Carey Anne) Durrett, Frankfort.
Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, March 12, 2020, at Forks of Elkhorn Baptist Church with Rev. Todd Lester officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service on Thursday, March 12, 2020, at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Forks of Elkhorn Baptist Church or Hospice of the Bluegrass. Online condolences may be expressed at www.ClarkLegacyCenter.com.
