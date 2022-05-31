Services for Teresa Carpenter, 59, wife of Donnie Carpenter, will be 2 p.m. Thursday at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road. Visitation will be 1 p.m. until the time of service Thursday at the funeral home. After the service, a gathering of family and friends will be held at Donnie and Teresa’s house. Carpenter died Saturday. 

