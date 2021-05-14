Services for Teresa Lane James, 69, sister of Terry Lynn James (Robbie) of Sulphur, will be 2 p.m. Sunday at Prewitt New Castle Funeral Home. Interment will be at the Pleasureville Cemetery. Visitation will be 11 a.m. until the time of service Sunday at the funeral home. Contributions may be given to the UK Markey Cancer Center at Lexington, 2195 Harrodsburg Road, Turfland, Second Floor, Lexington, KY 40504. James died Thursday.

