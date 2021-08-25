LAWRENCEBURG — Services for Teresa Renee Howell King, 49, wife of James Rutland King, will be 5 p.m. Friday at the Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Visitation will be 3 p.m. until the time of service Friday at the funeral home. King died Tuesday at the Frankfort Regional Medical Center.

