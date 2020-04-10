Teresa Ellen Eastman Salyers, age 68, passed away Wednesday, April 8, 2020. No services will be scheduled at this time.

Teresa was born in Franklin County on March 31, 1952.

She is survived by her husband, Michael Thomas Salyers; mother, Agnes Evelyn Lee Eastman; children, Richard Fulton Clark (Kari), Amber Lee Harp Hamp (Conrad); and brother, Kim Eastman. She was also blessed with four grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her father, Elmer Richard Eastman.

Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.

