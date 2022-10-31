Funeral services for Teresa “Sissy” Brophy Keith, 69, of Frankfort, will be held 1 p.m. Thursday, November 3, 2022, at LeCompte Johnson Taylor Funeral Home. Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Wednesday. David Smith will officiate. Burial will follow at the Masonic Cemetery, Stamping Ground, Kentucky. She passed away Friday.

Teresa “Sissy” Brophy Keith

Teresa enjoyed sewing, reading, crochet and being a caretaker. She was the daughter of the late Raymond Brophy and Iretta Curtis Perkins. She was preceded in death by one brother, Danny Ray Brophy.

