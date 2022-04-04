A celebration of life for Teresa Virginia Bucker, 63, will be at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Bucker died Friday.

To plant a tree in memory of Teresa Bucker as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

