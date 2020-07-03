Teri Wakeland

LAWRENCEBURG — No services are currently planned for Teri Jean Wood Wakeland. Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road, is handling arrangements. Wakeland died Thursday at UK Medical Center.

To plant a tree in memory of Teri Wakeland as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

