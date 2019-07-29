Terri Botkins Degner, 65, of Monticello, Indiana, passed away on Monday, July 22, 2019.
Terri was a longtime Frankfort resident who worked for the Kentucky Department of Education during the 1970s and 1980s. She also owned the Tin Ceiling gift store for more than 10 years.
Terri is survived by her son, Michael (Jennifer) Sigler, of Lexington, Kentucky; and her daughter, Meagan Sigler, of Frankfort, Kentucky.
Donations in Terri’s memory may be made to Almost Home Humane Society in Lafayette, Indiana, (www.almosthomehumane.org), or L.I.F.E. House for Animals in Frankfort, Kentucky, (www.lifehouse4animals.org).