Graveside services for Terry Crawford, 68, will be noon Monday, Feb. 20, at Crawford Cemetery. Terry passed away Feb. 8 at Norton Hospital in Louisville.

To plant a tree in memory of Terry Crawford as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

