Services for Terry Jones, 71, husband of Kathy Jones, will be 12:30 p.m. Saturday at Rogers Funeral Home. Visitation will be 10 a.m. until the time of service Saturday at the funeral home. Flowers are welcome. Memorial contributions are suggested to the National Kidney Foundation or the Franklin County Humane Society. Jones died Tuesday.

To plant a tree in memory of Terry Jones as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription