LAWRENCEBURG — Services for Terry Lynn Redmon, 65, wife of Ronald Redmon, will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Saffell House Funeral Home. The graveside service will immediately follow the funeral at Lawrenceburg Cemetery. Visitation will be 11 a.m. until the time of service Saturday at the funeral home. Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.saffellhousefuneralhome.com. Redmon died Tuesday.

