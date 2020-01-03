Terry Sutton pic.jpg

Terry Sutton

Terry Layne Sutton, age 75, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019. Graveside services will be held at Lebanon National Cemetery, 20 State Highway, Lebanon, KY 40033, on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, at 1:30 p.m. with Mr. Calvin McKay officiating. Military honors will be observed at the gravesite by the VFW Post 4075. Anyone who wishes to express their condolences with Missy may visit between the hours of 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, at the Capital Plaza Hotel.

Terry was born in LaGrange, Kentucky, on Aug. 29, 1944. He was a retired veteran of the United States Army with 32 years of service. Terry was a Pawn Broker and owner of 3 Bridges Inc. for 30 years and owner of Mystery Farms Industrial Hemp.

He is survived by his loving wife, Missy Sutton; brother, Gayle Ferrell Sutton; niece, Lori Bishop; and nephews, Mark Sutton, Steve Sutton, Jeff Sutton, Michael Sutton and Dwight Sutton.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Orcie and Martha Mae Gilbert Sutton; and brother, Larry Sutton.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be welcomed within a card.

Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.

Service information

Jan 8
Graveside Service
Wednesday, January 8, 2020
2:30PM
Lebanon National Cemetery
20 State Highway
Lebanon, KY 40033
Jan 9
Gathering of Family and Friends
Thursday, January 9, 2020
6:00PM-8:00PM
Capital Plaza Hotel
401 Wilkinson Blvd
Frankfort, KY 40601
