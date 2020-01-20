Thad Randall Riddle, 50, died Saturday at his residence. No services are scheduled at this time.
Born Sept. 8, 1969, in Frankfort, he was a member of East Frankfort Baptist Church and an electrician for American Campus.
He was the son of Margaret McClain Riddle and Leonard Riddle Sr.
Thad is preceded in death by Leonard Riddle Jr.; Leonna Girtley; stepson, Erik Miller; grandparents, Muriel and Roger Kirby.
Thad is survived by his wife, Holly Riddle, of Frankfort.
Surviving also are daughters, Samantha Riddle (Randy) of Brookeville, Indiana, and Whitney Peters (Christopher) Greensburg, Indiana; stepdaughters, Taylor Snider (Stan) and Madison Beckett both of Greensburg, Indiana; sons, Thad Randall Riddle II of Frankfort, Ethan Riddle, Jake Riddle and Jeremiah Riddle of Greensburg, Indiana; brothers, Don Matthew Harrod (Robin) and William Timothy Riddle (Terry) of Frankfort; sisters, Janice Carol (Corbett) Farler, Frankfort, and Peri Ellen Finley (Don) of Crestview, Florida; two grandchildren, Jasper Peters and Charlotte Snider.
You may share memories and leave condolences at www.ljtfuneralhome.com.