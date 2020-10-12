A memorial service for Thaleena Faye, "Snookie" Allen, 67, of Stanton, widow of Danny Ray Allen, will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Harvestime Assembly, 480 E. College in Stanton. Visitation will be noon until the time of service Saturday at the church. Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road, is in charge of arrangements. Allen died Sunday.

To plant a tree in memory of Thaleena Allen as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

