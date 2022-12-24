Thao Phuong Mai, of Frankfort, Kentucky, peacefully passed away on December 22, 2022, at 9:05 p.m. in the presence of her family. She was known by family and friends to be a loving and kindhearted person who was welcoming to everyone.

She has lived in Frankfort since 2003 and for the last eight years has been running a family restaurant called Mai Saigon with her husband.

To send flowers to the family of Thao Mai, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Dec 27
Funeral
Tuesday, December 27, 2022
4:30PM
Clark Legacy Center- Brannon Crossing
601 E Brannon Rd
Nicholasville, KY 40356
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral begins.
Dec 27
Visitation
Tuesday, December 27, 2022
2:30PM-4:30PM
Clark Legacy Center- Brannon Crossing
601 E Brannon Rd
Nicholasville, KY 40356
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription