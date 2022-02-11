“St. Patrick’s Day Lady”
March 17, 1924-February 8, 2022
A lovely person has gone to Heaven to be with friends and family. Thelma Burns Fincel, age 97, passed away at home on February 8, 2022. Services will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home on Friday, February 18, 2022, at 1 p.m. with Rev. Chris Parrish officiating. Burial will follow at Frankfort Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Thursday, February 17, 2022.
Thelma was preceded in death by her husband, Roy Charles Fincel; her daughter, Donna Jane Fincel Riley; her father, Lee H. Burns; her mother, Sophia Corina Briening; and seven brothers and sisters, Lee Burns Jr., Mary Elizabeth Thompson, Katherine Mitchell, Kenneth Burns, Albert Lee Burns, and Elizabeth Schreorlucke. Thelma is the last of the Burns/Fincel generation.
She grew-up on the family farm in Louisville, Kentucky, and graduated from Valley Station High School before moving to and settling down with Roy in Frankfort, Kentucky.
She is survived by her Grandson, Ronald Clay Riley, Esq., a Commander in the USNR, and his life partner, Dr. Frank Antonio Morris; her Granddaughter, Mrs. Jane Marie Catanise; and her husband, Mr. Brett Stephen Catanise; and Son-in-Law, COL (Ret.) Ronald Guy Riley, and his special friend, Ms. Tina Ann Smith.
Thelma’s life was filled with goodness, grace, and love for all. She lived a beautiful and transparent life as everyone’s caring friend. She was a loving lady throughout life’s challenges. She overcame the loss of her husband, Mr. Roy Charles Fincel, her seven brothers and sisters, and her only daughter and only child, Mrs. Donna Jane Fincel Riley.
One of Thelma’s favorite sayings was, “Live today as if it were your last day.” She loved to travel and one of Thelma’s special places was the city of New Orleans. She traveled to New Orleans almost annually with her husband, Roy. She also traveled many times with her family and friends. One time she even experienced New Orleans and Bourbon Street from a balcony where she threw beads to the crowd with her Grandchildren (Ron and Jane), Mr. Brett Catanise, Dr. Frank Antonio Morris, and Mrs. Kim Osbourne.
Thelma also thoroughly enjoyed the scenic beauty of our western States. She especially enjoyed their gaming venues, people, and entertainment. She stood out as a grand lady wherever she went and will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
Thelma retired from the State of Kentucky as an Executive Secretary after selflessly serving 30-years. She helped her husband, Mr. Roy Charles Fincel, with all of his properties while also performing the family’s book-keeping.
She and Roy were known by many in Frankfort having owned and operated a grocery store on Wilkerson Street (where the farmer’s market is now located). Thelma worked hard and was a brilliant lady who though busy always took time to live and to enjoy life. She was equally a Christian that lived the golden rule: “Do unto others as you would have others do unto you.”
Quiet and polite, she wanted everyone to be as happy as they could be. Thelma loved entertaining her family and friends at her farm, Fincel’s Fancy, in Scott County, Kentucky. The farm had a New Orleans inspired game building, a building with pool and ping-pong tables, hundreds of records, a creek for fishing, and many other entertaining things and activities for adults and children to enjoy.
Thelma was a gracious entertainer and was always in her element when entertaining. Thelma shot a reasonable game of pool, played a feisty game of ping-pong with her slams and returns, and won all of the family pennies in “penny poker.”
She also loved yard sales, antiques, and bargaining for a better deal. Thelma’s favorite music was big band music. She also of course loved Elvis as did her daughter, Donna Jane Fincel Riley.
Thelma not only loved listening to music but was a musician in her own right. Thelma played the piano and even wrote some of her own piano music. She was a delight to hear play.
She loved humor and laughter and thought it was the best medicine for life’s challenges and hard times. Thelma’s gregarious ways and love for life were evident to all when meeting her and in everything she did. She was a practical woman who always gave thanks for the joys in her life and for the joys of her family, friends, and others.
Thelma was the heart of enjoyment for all family holidays. She was the family’s focus with her great wit and uncanny way with words. The holidays with Thelma were imbued with true holiday enjoyment and sparkle. Her focus was always others and striving to achieve the goal of everyone enjoying the special family moments.
To be in her presence was in itself a gift and was cherished by family and friends alike. Thelma personified a light heart, the gift of brilliant dialogue, and a sweet smile, all attributes of Thelma that we hold truly and dearly in our hearts.
Always willing to travel and explore, Thelma was the consummate travel companion. She was a true road warrior. In addition to her many travels by car, boat, amphicar, or otherwise, Thelma continued to travel late in life never skipping a beat in her quest to learn and live.
Her travels with family took her to too many cities to mention, but included, Biloxi, Las Vegas, Long Beach, Los Angeles, Miami, New Orleans, Niagara Falls, Oklahoma City, Pasadena (to find the Roses), Portland, Reno, Sacramento, Seattle, Silicon Valley, Salem, San Diego, San Francisco, Santa Fe, Stanford, Tacoma, and Waterloo. The road and traveling were a second home for Thelma. She enjoyed her trips with Jane and Brett to Waterloo, NY, and her visits with Brett’s family and with Mr. Andrew and Mrs. Cindy Brown for whom Thelma held a special place in her heart with Cindy being an angel to her.
Thelma also enjoyed countless memorable trips with her Son-in-law, COL (Ret.) Ronald Guy Riley with whom she traveled far and wide on many adventures. When it comes to road games like naming figures in the sky, her Son-in-law and others knew Thelma was going to win the “cloud game!”
She was no stranger to the road having had many adventures in one of the family’s motorhomes over the years with her husband, Roy, and her sister, Katherine and her husband. On more than one of her many adventures, Thelma earned her nickname “Lucky Lady.” Luck was something that traveled with her throughout her more than 97-years of life with St. Patrick’s Day celebrations soon to have ensued.
It took the whole family to take the Lucky Lady to all of the wonderful places she wanted to see and enjoy. Enjoy life was her message to everyone! She lived, enjoyed life, and taught her family to live life fully. She is on her homeward trip with angels to see family, friends, and pets in Heaven.
Her pallbearers for this trip will be Mr. Brett Stephen Catanise, Mr. Richard Catanise, Jr., Mr. Andrew Brown, Mr. Eldern Riley, Mr. Thomas Stratton, and COL (Ret.) Ronald Guy Riley.
Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.
