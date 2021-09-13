LAWRENCEBURG – Services for Thelma Geraldine “Gerry” Smith Duncan, 89, will be 11 a.m. Friday at Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Thursday. Duncan died Saturday at Baptist Health Lexington. 

To plant a tree in memory of Thelma Duncan as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

