A graveside service for Thelma Lee Tandy Webber, 92, was held Monday at Bethel Cemetery. Arrangements were under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences may be made at www.harrodbrothers.com. Webber died Thursday.

To plant a tree in memory of Thelma Webber as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

