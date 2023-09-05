Theresa Lydia Newton, age 93, passed away Friday, September 1, 2023. Services will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home on Monday, September 11, 2023, at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Frankfort Cemetery. Visitation will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. service time on Monday.

Theresa Lydia Newton picture.jpeg

Theresa L. Newton

Ms. Newton was born on August 30, 1930, to the late William Newton and Alma Hollis Newton. She was a member of Good Shepherd Catholic Church.

