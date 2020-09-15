An open house for Thom Hargis, 61, husband of Dana Lynn Palmer Hargis, will be 2-7 p.m. at the Hargis residence on Friday, Sept. 18. The family would like for any donations in lieu of flowers to be made to the Anderson Humane Society. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Saffell House Funeral Home. Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.saffellhousefuneralhome.com. Hargis died Sunday at UK Medical Center.
Today's e-Edition
Latest Local News
- City to pay $12M to Breonna Taylor's family, reform police
- Titans sound ready to let veteran kicker fix his issues
- US Open in September as LPGA, Champions and Europe play on
- While income in the US rose in 2019, so did the uninsured
- Stanton activated by Yankees after missing 32 games
- Bale's agent in talks with Tottenham over return from Madrid
- Wild sign defenseman Brodin to 7-year, $42 million extension
- Packers' Valdes-Scantling ready to build on Week 1 effort
Most Popular
Articles
- Mays seeking shock probation for murder sentence
- Former Franklin County Schools finance director sentenced to 10 years for false tax returns
- Daniel Mutchler
- Frankfort man charged with DUI on lawn mower
- FCHS grad performing as backup singer at Wednesday's Academy of Country Music Awards
- Man gets 20 years in accidental fatal shooting, could receive shock probation
- Frankfort man indicted for August pursuit
- FCS, Frankfort Plant Board join forces to provide more internet access
- Caught on video: Sheriff’s office looking for man who stole from former magistrate’s garage
- Aaron Scott Ernst
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Guest columnist: It's time for Frankfort citizens to act (18)
- Steve Stewart: Sower-May alliance proves the fickle nature of municipal politics (18)
- Letter: It's time for a community conversation about local parks (16)
- Climate advocates weigh in during KyMEA Integrated Resource Plan presentation (13)
- 'Save Our U.S. Postal Service': Group rallies in front of USPS Saturday in support of postal service workers (13)
- Letter: Media has lost its credibility (10)
- DFI creates online petition in support of TIF for Parcels B, C (10)
- Letter: McConnell using food aid as bargaining chip for next COVID-19 relief bill (9)
- Letter: Now is important time to remember Voltaire's words (8)
- Steve Stewart: Frankfort needs cohesion in economic strategy, execution (8)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.