An open house for Thom Hargis, 61, husband of Dana Lynn Palmer Hargis, will be 2-7 p.m. at the Hargis residence on Friday, Sept. 18. The family would like for any donations in lieu of flowers to be made to the Anderson Humane Society. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Saffell House Funeral Home. Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.saffellhousefuneralhome.com. Hargis died Sunday at UK Medical Center.

