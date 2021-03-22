LAWRENCEBURG — Services for Thomas A. Lucas, 83, will be 1 p.m. Wednesday at Saffell House Funeral Home. A graveside service will follow at Lawrenceburg Cemetery. Visitation will be noon until the time of service Wednesday at the funeral home. Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.saffellhousefuneralhome.com. Lucas died at home March 18. 

To plant a tree in memory of Thomas Lucas as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

