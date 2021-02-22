Thomas Allen Cardwell III, husband of Nellie B. Pollard Cardwell, of Frankfort, went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, on Saturday, February 20, 2021.
He was born May 15, 1932, in Louisville, Kentucky, son of Thomas Allen Cardwell, II and Lili Helene Kohler Cardwell.
Besides his wife of 64½ years, whom he wed June 29, 1956; Tom is survived by his two daughters and their husbands, Keila & Dale Gatewood of Frankfort; Karen & Dave Nix of Stamping Ground; two grandchildren, Artie (Ryan) Gatewood Eastman of Frankfort; and Daven Charles Nix of Stamping Ground; and one great-granddaughter, Lili Mae Eastman.
Other survivors include three sisters, Colette Cardwell and Viviane (Ronnie) Miller, of Frankfort; and Viola Patterson, of Pahrump, Nevada.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Samuel Kohler Cardwell.
Thomas was a graduate of Bridgeport High School. He was a loyal member of the North Fork Baptist Church in Switzer for more than 60 years where he served as an ordained Deacon since June 26, 1965, Sunday School Teacher for several years, and custodian for 25 years. He was also a member of the Switzer Ruritan Club. He was employed by Hoover Universal Wire (Johnson Control) in Georgetown, Kentucky for 30 years.
Funeral services will be conducted at North Fork Baptist Church on Thursday, February 25, 2021, at 10 a.m. with Rev. Jay Stratton officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at North Fork Baptist Church from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Wednesday, February 24, 2021.
Serving as pallbearers will be Bill Pacey, Wallace Cardwell, Brad Bowman, Brad King, Ryan Eastman, and Daven Nix.
Honorary pallbearers will be the Deacons of North Fork Baptist Church and his first cousins.
While flowers are welcome, expressions of sympathy may be made to the North Fork Baptist Church and Hospice of the Bluegrass.
Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at .
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.