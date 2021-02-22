Thomas Allen Cardwell III, husband of Nellie B. Pollard Cardwell, of Frankfort, went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, on Saturday, February 20, 2021.

Thomas Allen Cardwell III.png

Thomas Allen Cardwell III

He was born May 15, 1932, in Louisville, Kentucky, son of Thomas Allen Cardwell, II and Lili Helene Kohler Cardwell.

Besides his wife of 64½ years, whom he wed June 29, 1956; Tom is survived by his two daughters and their husbands, Keila & Dale Gatewood of Frankfort; Karen & Dave Nix of Stamping Ground; two grandchildren, Artie (Ryan) Gatewood Eastman of Frankfort; and Daven Charles Nix of Stamping Ground; and one great-granddaughter, Lili Mae Eastman.

Other survivors include three sisters, Colette Cardwell and Viviane (Ronnie) Miller, of Frankfort; and Viola Patterson, of Pahrump, Nevada.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Samuel Kohler Cardwell.

Thomas was a graduate of Bridgeport High School. He was a loyal member of the North Fork Baptist Church in Switzer for more than 60 years where he served as an ordained Deacon since June 26, 1965, Sunday School Teacher for several years, and custodian for 25 years. He was also a member of the Switzer Ruritan Club. He was employed by Hoover Universal Wire (Johnson Control) in Georgetown, Kentucky for 30 years.

Funeral services will be conducted at North Fork Baptist Church on Thursday, February 25, 2021, at 10 a.m. with Rev. Jay Stratton officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at North Fork Baptist Church from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Wednesday, February 24, 2021.

Serving as pallbearers will be Bill Pacey, Wallace Cardwell, Brad Bowman, Brad King, Ryan Eastman, and Daven Nix.

Honorary pallbearers will be the Deacons of North Fork Baptist Church and his first cousins.

While flowers are welcome, expressions of sympathy may be made to the North Fork Baptist Church and Hospice of the Bluegrass.

Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at .

To plant a tree in memory of Thomas Cardwell, III as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription