Graveside services for Thomas Arthur Beard, 76, will be 11 a.m. Wednesday at Camp Nelson National Cemetery. Condolences may be shared at www.harrodbrothers.com. Beard died Dec. 14.

To plant a tree in memory of Thomas Beard as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

