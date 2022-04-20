A celebration of life for Thomas C. Sims, 87, will be 4 p.m. Monday, April 25, at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home. Visitation will be 3 p.m. until the time of service Monday at the funeral home. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com. Sims died Sunday, April 17. 

