LAWRENCEBURG — Funeral services for Thomas "Dalton" Beasley, 21, husband of Mikayla Renfro Beasley, will be 11 a.m. Thursday at Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Beasley died Saturday, Sept. 17.

