Funeral mass for Thomas Donald Edgett, 83, husband of Fern Edgett, will be 5 p.m. Friday at St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Lawrenceburg. Arrangements are under the direction of Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Edgett died Tuesday.

To plant a tree in memory of Thomas Edgett as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription