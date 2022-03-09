LAWRENCEBURG — Services for Thomas Edward Chapman, 79, husband of Carol Cocanougher Chapman, will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Friday with Masonic Rites at 7:30 p.m. Friday, and visitation 11 a.m. until the time of service Saturday at the funeral home. Chapman died Tuesday.

To plant a tree in memory of Thomas Chapman as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

