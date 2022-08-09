Services for Thomas Fain, 54, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at United Methodist Church. A memorial will follow at 11 a.m. at the church. Fain died Sunday.

To plant a tree in memory of Thomas Fain as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription