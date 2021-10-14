Services for Thomas J. "Tommy" Purvis III, 57, husband of Janice Purvis, will be noon Monday at Truth Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the Frankfort Cemetery. Visitation will be 1-4 p.m. Sunday at Rogers Funeral Home. Purvis died Tuesday.

To plant a tree in memory of Thomas Purvis, III as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription